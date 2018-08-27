Customer takes umbrage over 'misleading' R704 price tag for wine

Stop whining. That was the gist of the Advertising Standards Authority’s (ASA’s) finding in dismissing a complaint by a customer who took umbrage at having to pay R814 instead of R708 for a bottle of wine at Pick n Pay.

Brett Ward complained about an online advert for TJ Krone Brut Rose which was priced at R704.

He argued the advertisement was misleading. He contacted Pick n Pay who told him the advertised price was region-specific.

Pick n Pay said Ward did not read all the information on the advertisement properly. When customers visit the online store for the first time‚ a pop-up prompts them to login to see the prices and products for the region they live in.