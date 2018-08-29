Kellogg’s South Africa is feeling the hate from hundreds of South Africans for radically changing the formula of its iconic Rice Krispies cereal.

They’ve gone from rice to “multigrain”‚ a “vanilla” flavour has been added along with twice the sugar‚ and to top it all‚ the famous snap‚ crackle and pop has disappeared.

Many of the more than 500 consumers who have shared their outrage on the company’s Facebook page have accused it of “tricking” them into buying the “new‚ improved” Rice Krispies by not making it clear that the product is entirely different.

“I bought two boxes and my son HAAAAATES them!” said Gugulethu Zungu.

“And it’s shady how you guys just put them there like they are the originals cos the vanilla flavour wording is so small and unnoticeable. Please stop production and return the original Rice Krispies.”

Rukshana Dollie-Ismail said: “Omw... cant believe the nation feels the same. I lodged a complaint with Kellogg’s two weeks ago and nothing has been done. My kids really don’t like it and Kellogg’s has taken away the originality and memories too…”