R121 million. That’s what the 60 victims of safety deposit box heists at three Joburg branches of First National Bank are claiming from the bank in a summons served on the bank on Tuesday.

The court papers include a list that details each person’s losses‚ more than 2‚000 items in total‚ revealing the extent of the glittering array of treasures that greeted the robbers as they opened those boxes.

It includes several Rolex and Omega watches‚ gold and diamond jewellery worth several hundred thousand rand a piece‚ Krugerrands and stashes of “emergency cash”.

Several victims lost valuables worth several million. Jessica Han of Joburg’s jewellery collection was valued at R38.5 million‚ including a R5.3 million diamond.

Bob and Nalini Naicker of Fourways had entrusted to their box a 22-carat gold jewellery collection worth several million rand‚ the most precious and valuable possessions of three generations of their family.

Praful Patel of Robertsham’s list of losses‚ totalling more than R2 million‚ included jewellery worth R95‚000‚ given to his wife on their wedding day.

And Ayanda Ntlabathi of Hoedspruit’s losses included a R54‚000 Omega “Constellation” watch.