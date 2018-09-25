Consumer Live

Don't be a crash dummy: your airbags could kill you

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
25 September 2018 - 07:00
File photo.
File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Angela Waye

If you knew that the airbag in the car you’re driving could turn into a lethal weapon if it deployed in an accident‚ would you get it replaced?

Hundreds of thousands of SA motorists are risking death by airbag every time they get behind the wheel‚ especially in hot weather.

Vehicles made by 19 different manufacturers were recalled worldwide in 2015 to replace their potentially deadly airbags. In SA the recall applies to hundreds of thousands of cars across seven manufacturers.

- For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Most read

  1. Private dagga use is legal but you can still be fired for going to work stoned South Africa
  2. 30,000 and counting: Meet the Uber driver who has taken the most trips in SA South Africa
  3. WATCH | Protesters block roads in Cape Town ‘gang’ suburbs to highlight ... South Africa
  4. Man gunned down in Bedfordview South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X