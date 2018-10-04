Thinking of exchanging Christmas gifts with loved ones overseas this year? Well‚ when it comes to doing so via the South African Post Office‚ it really is better to give than receive‚ because while posting parcels overseas works just fine‚ the same can’t be said for the reverse.

In fact‚ based on the Post Office’s current performance‚ it’s already too late for someone overseas to post a gift to a South African in time for Christmas.

And if the sender declares the value of the gift to be more than the equivalent of R1‚400‚ the South African Revenue Services will deem it “not a gift” and you’ll be charged hefty customs duties and VAT before you can get your hands on it.

On Thursday the Post Office issued a statement urging South Africans to send their Christmas gifts overseas soon - especially if they choose to send them by the cheaper but slower surface mail‚ in other words‚ by ship as opposed to aeroplane.

“South Africa currently has very little delay with items leaving the country‚ but these parcels have to go through time-consuming clearance procedures in the country of destination‚” the Post Office said.