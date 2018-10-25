The days of vehicle manufacturers threatening to void your warranty if you use an independent service centre or repair shop will soon be a thing of the past.

This is because the Competition Commission of South Africa is currently putting the final touches on a historic new Code of Conduct for the South African Automotive Industry.

The proposed Code is expected to empower car owners with the right to repair or service their vehicles at a provider of their choice‚ without voiding their warranties.

You can view the Competition Commission documents here.

As it stands‚ South African car owners are unique in the world because they are typically locked into using a vehicle manufacturer's service centres‚ repair shops and parts in what are dubbed ‘embedded’ motor or service plans.

The new Code of Conduct will be voluntary‚ but participants will be monitored by organisations such as Right to Repair South Africa (R2RSA) and even the public at large.