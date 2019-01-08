Woman who says Woolworths copied her baby carrier design will not sue - but wants retailer to account

The struggle to find a perfect baby carrier that is not only suitable for the baby but comfortable for the mother as well was what inspired Shannon McLaughlin to design one – which took four years to launch.

The mother was shocked to the core when a friend sent a screen shot of the exact design being sold at retail giant Woolworths's online shop in December 2018.

McLaughlin, who is accusing the retailer of stealing her design and concept, described Woolies's conduct as “completely unethical”.

“Woolworths has shamelessly copied my design and pattern. Not only have they copied my ‘Stage 1’ and ‘Stage 2’ names, used my colours (and) designated Google Ad keywords to divert potential customers,” she said.

Woolworths, meanwhile, has said it takes the issue “incredibly seriously” but will only be in a position to issue a response after company representatives have met with the Ubuntu Baby founder. The company said that in the meantime, they are recalling the product from its online shop.