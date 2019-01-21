Competition Tribunal slaps Computicket with R20m penalty

The Competition Tribunal has found that Computicket abused its dominance and has ordered the local ticketing giant to pay an administrative penalty of R20m.

The tribunal’s decision follows protracted litigation and an earlier investigation by the Competition Commission into the company’s use of long-term exclusive agreements to exclude new entrants from the outsourced ticket-distribution market.

The matter relates to the period between 2005 and 2010.

The commission led evidence that Computicket required or induced its customers not to deal with competitors.

In a statement, the competition authorities said the company’s exclusivity contracts increased dramatically in terms of quantity and duration following its takeover by Shoprite in 2005. In addition, from at least December 2006 to September 2009, Computicket’s personnel aggressively enforced the exclusive agreements among its clients, including theatres, music promoters and event organisers.

“This happened particularly when new entrants emerged in the market.”