Do you dress up to shop? Couple fumes as security guard polices Capetonian over her shorts

Is it offensive to pop down to your local supermarket on a Sunday morning wearing shorts, a T-shirt and no shoes?

A security guard at a Shoprite supermarket in Parow, Cape Town, clearly thought so when student Pinky Nkomo entered the Shoprite Park store around midday on January 27.

“It was a really hot day and we’d been cleaning and painting our new flat when we decided to go to Shoprite to buy cleaning stuff,” her partner, Njabulo Maphumulo, told TimesLIVE.

“I had some paint on my clothes, so maybe that caught the security guard’s attention, too, but it was Pinky that he shouted at when we were already in the shop, in the fruit and veg section.”

The guard made a scene in front of other shoppers, Maphumulo said.

“He seemed to think Pinky was only wearing a T-shirt, so she actually lifted it to show him she was wearing shorts.”

They continued their shopping, but sought out the store manager before they left to report the humiliating incident.

“There were a number of people in the office, all claiming to be managers,” Maphumulo said. “The main one, who said she was the general manager, was very dismissive about our complaint. She actually made the whole experience worse for us.

“All we wanted to know was what the store policy was about clothing. Given what had happened to Pinky, it was a fair request,” he said. “But we never got an answer to that.”