The day the rain ruined everything: florist offers refunds to dejected Valentine's Day romantics

Horrendous traffic caused by heavy rain in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, along with load-shedding, saw South Africa’s leading online florist fail thousands of its Valentine’s Day customers on Thursday.

It was NetFlorist’s biggest fail since it opened for business on Valentine’s Day 20 years ago.

"We should have planned around those downpours better," MD Ryan Bacher told TimesLIVE on Friday. "We are in fix mode now - whatever it takes".

Not since 2013, when NetFlorist failed to deliver about 3% of its Valentine’s Day orders, has it had such a difficult day. On Thursday the fail rate was more like 8%-9%.

"In 2013, we got about 18,000 orders; this year it was double that.

"So that’s a huge number of people we let down and our staff of 250 are very dejected today. This will hit us hard."

With 60% of NetFlorist’s Valentine’s orders being in Joburg and Pretoria, the heavy downpour affected the bulk of their deliveries on their biggest day of the year.

"On Valentine's Day our orders are 15 times what they are on a normal day," Bacher said. "We start planning in September, and we had about 12,000 temporary drivers trained and ready for action, but we just weren’t prepared for the conditions out there.

"They were supposed to get to our pick-up points by five in the morning, but it took some of them two hours to get to those points. And when they eventually hit the road with their deliveries, they got stuck in a traffic nightmare.

"I don’t know how we can plan for conditions like those in future, but we have to find a way."