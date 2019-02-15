Consumer Live

The day the rain ruined everything: florist offers refunds to dejected Valentine's Day romantics

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
15 February 2019 - 14:55
Florists in Joburg, Pretoria and Bloemfontein had a torrid time on Valentine's Day as they were hit by a double whammy of load-shedding and torrential rain.
Florists in Joburg, Pretoria and Bloemfontein had a torrid time on Valentine's Day as they were hit by a double whammy of load-shedding and torrential rain.
Image: Twitter/@marensia1

Horrendous traffic caused by heavy rain in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, along with load-shedding, saw South Africa’s leading online florist fail thousands of its Valentine’s Day customers on Thursday.

It was NetFlorist’s biggest fail since it opened for business on Valentine’s Day 20 years ago.

"We should have planned around those downpours better," MD Ryan Bacher told TimesLIVE on Friday. "We are in fix mode now - whatever it takes".

Not since 2013, when NetFlorist failed to deliver about 3% of its Valentine’s Day orders, has it had such a difficult day. On Thursday the fail rate was more like 8%-9%.

"In 2013, we got about 18,000 orders; this year it was double that.

"So that’s a huge number of people we let down and our staff of 250 are very dejected today. This will hit us hard."

With 60% of NetFlorist’s Valentine’s orders being in Joburg and Pretoria, the heavy downpour affected the bulk of their deliveries on their biggest day of the year.

"On Valentine's Day our orders are 15 times what they are on a normal day," Bacher said. "We start planning in September, and we had about 12,000 temporary drivers trained and ready for action, but we just weren’t prepared for the conditions out there.

"They were supposed to get to our pick-up points by five in the morning, but it took some of them two hours to get to those points. And when they eventually hit the road with their deliveries, they got stuck in a traffic nightmare.

"I don’t know how we can plan for conditions like those in future, but we have to find a way."

'R676 for 12 dead roses?' Mzansi slams Netflorist for Valentine's Day 'disaster'

Netflorist has faced the heat for more than 24 hours after hundreds of people took to social media to slam the online delivery service for its poor ...
News
10 hours ago

NetFlorist wasn’t the only online florist affected by nightmarish traffic on Thursday.

Joburg-based Dipalesa Flowas tweeted on Friday morning: "We would like to apologise for the poor service we delivered yesterday. We apologise for not communicating properly with you when we received challenges. We are in touch with everyone affected to remedy the situation."

Customers who were let down by NetFlorist will be refunded, Bacher says.

"We’re legally required to, but it’s also the right thing. We have to refund if that’s what the customer wants. We don’t argue."

"NetFlorist ruined Valentine’s Day for a lot of people, including mine," tweeted Marné Jacobs on Friday. "A generic apology and late delivery will not save them, they better come back in a big way or I won’t even think of using them ever again."

WATCH | Valentine's Day? Nah, it's #MensConference

Men are boycotting Valentine's Day and have created their own conference.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Farm to fiancee: the journey of red roses on Valentine's Day

We follow a bouquet of roses grown on a farm near Johannesburg as it's arranged and delivered to a fiancee in Durban on Valentine's Day.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

For many of the let-down romantics, their anger was compounded by not being able to get hold of NetFlorist by phone or email, and the company’s Facebook page was flooded with their complaints.

Charlie Hammick wrote: "I have tried calling all the numbers on your website, nothing is being answered, and I’ve sent so many e-mails. My order still has NOT been delivered. It’s a surprise gift to the love of my life for Valentine's Day, which is ending in like four hours. When I placed the order, it said it would be delivered today. I know it’s Valentine’s Day and things are hectic, but then hire extra cars and drivers, or at least let your customers know that things are running late or can’t happen anymore. All I feel this Valentine's today is HEARTBROKEN because of NetFlorist."

Others complained about the poor quality of the flowers that were received.

Bacher said customers weren’t able to reach the company by phone or e-mail because their systems couldn’t cope with the deluge.

"We’d employed extra call centre agents, but there were just too many calls for the system to cope with."

The best way for customers to communicate with the company currently was via e-mail, Bacher said. 

MORE

Mr Manners upset by Netflorist ad 'fetishising black male genitalia'

SA's advertising watchdog was left divided over whether an advert by a florist for a gift basket was "gross in that it portrays two white people ...
News
6 hours ago

New data regulations: What cellphone users need to know to stay connected

The new data regulations will give consumers far more power over the way they use their data bundles - but watch out for when those run out.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Islamic State teen's wish to return stirs UK debate over jihadi brides World
  2. Ex SA ambassador to Iran arrested for bribery relating to MTN deal South Africa
  3. Cato Manor cops take aim at 'captured' Nomgcobo Jiba and Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  4. 'Blessers must fall': Limpopo pupils focus on teen pregnancy, not Valentine's ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X