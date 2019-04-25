Do not spend your money with THESE online sites

Before you go online to buy aluminium windows, leather shoes or furniture online, or to book a company to move your household contents, best you heed the ombudsman for consumer goods and services' warning about the dodgy operators who'll take your money and then fail to deliver.

Ombudsman Magauta Mphahlele has gone as far as naming the companies "with the intention to warn consumers to be careful when dealing with these suppliers and to prevent further losses", given the amount of money being paid by consumers to those companies, and their refusal to either refund the money or deliver the goods.

They have also failed to co-operate with the ombud's office.

Magauta says her office has seen a "steady increase" in online purchase complaints, relating to retailers offering goods at highly discounted prices "said to be available for a limited period".

"Consumers are quick to make payment in order to benefit from the discount only to discover later that they have been scammed when the goods or services are not delivered or are not of the quality described," Mphahlele said.