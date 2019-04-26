Baggage theft is down, insist airport officials despite new complaints

Media celeb Anele Mdoda’s tweet this week about her bag being broken into at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport sparked a wave of “Me Too” baggage tampering stories, but airport officials insist that the problem is not escalating.

In fact, said ORT airport general manager Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, there was a reduction in baggage tampering at the airport last year.

Among airports globally, mishandled bags - including pilfering – are measured by the number of reported incidents per 1,000 bags scanned, the standard being that it should be nor more than 4-per-1,000 bags handled.

During 2018, said Pityi-Vokwana, the airport received 311 reports for 9.56m bags processed, an incidence of 0.003% or 1-in-30,736 bags; far less than global standard.

"At peak travel time there could be a perception of an increase in incidents, and this is further amplified when a well-known person is the victim of baggage tampering or theft," Pityi-Vokwana said.

"But we still very much appreciate that baggage tampering and theft causes inconvenience and anger among victims."