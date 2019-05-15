Bank behaving badly? The ombud can help get your cash back

Of the more than 7,000 cases that the Banking Services Ombudsman of SA's office closed in 2018, more than a third (37%) related to some form of maladministration - a deviation from a bank’s procedures causing customers "a loss, distress or inconvenience".

The ombud includes reckless lending - a bank failing to conduct an affordability assessment when granting credit - in that 37%.

The figures were revealed in Johannesburg on Wednesday by banking ombud Reana Steyn at the release of the office's 2018 annual report.

It was mainly bank customers over the age of 40 who complained about their banks - they made up 70% of cases. "Whether more senior customers are specifically targeted or just more prone to scams, this group is a priority concern and we would like to assist customers in this space," said Steyn.

Many of them were victims of some form of fraud in 2018, mostly related to online banking.

"The number for online banking related complaints closed by the office in 2018 is slightly less than the previous year but it's still the top category of complaints opened and closed for the second year running, making up 22% of all cases opened," said Steyn.