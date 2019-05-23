Cancer rising in SA's young women, insurer's data shows

An alarming number of young women are being diagnosed with cancer.

This is if one major life insurer's claims statistics are anything to go by.

Among under-40s, twice as many women as men are being diagnosed with cancer, it was revealed by Momentum Life at its 2018 claims statistics media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Cancer remains the prime cause of claims across age groups, gender and types of cover - life, disability and critical illness, said George Kolbe, head of marketing for Momentum Retail Life.

"There is just one exception in our claims," he said. "In men between the ages of 40 and 60, cardiovascular disease (heart attacks and strokes) has overtaken cancer."

The insurer's unnatural death claims stats reveal that 45% died in car accidents, 24% were suicides (and of those, 93% were men), 15% were murders and 7% were as a result of surgeries.

The insurer also spoke about the infamous "Ganas" case which exploded in the media last November.