Ganas case looms large in ombud for long-term insurance's annual report

The infamous "Ganas case" featured prominently in the ombudsman for long-term insurance's (OLTI's) 2018 annual report, with the office urging SA's lawmakers to "reconsider" the non-disclosure laws which allow insurers to reject a claim outright.

Momentum Life's rejection of Denise Ganas's claim on her husband Nathan's R2.4m death policy - on the grounds that when applying for the policy in 2014 he failed to disclose that he had high blood sugar levels - was supported by OLTI when the widow lodged a complaint with the office.

The "frenzy" which erupted in the media was based on the fact that Ganas died in a hail of hijackers' bullets in 2017, and not from diabetes, OLTI said, "but we believe that we correctly applied the law - an insurer is entitled to repudiate a claim on the ground of non-disclosure because it was misled as to the nature or extent of the risk and thus the conclusion of the contract".

"An applicant for a life insurance policy must give all material information in the application form," OLTI said in the report released this week.

"This is a fundamental principle which is founded on an insurer's legal right to be informed of all the material facts in order to enable it to properly assess the risk involved in an application."