Planning to do some building? Take extra care when buying cement

If you're going to be buying cement, best you take extra care to check for the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications' (NRCS's) "stamp of approval" on the back.

The NRCS has announced that it has taken the drastic step of withdrawing its Letter of Approval (LOA) from one local cement manufacturer or blender, due to its non-compliance to certain strength and labelling standards.

But it's not saying which one.

All cement has to be certified as being compliant with the NRCS before it can be sold into the domestic market.

Of the more than 25,000 tons of cement inspected by the NRCS's chemicals, materials and mechanical division at ports and retailers in the past two years - both locally made and imported - 134 tons were confiscated and disposed of to prevent it being sold, and a significant amount of noncomplaint cement had its pack labelling "corrected" in terms of weight, for example.