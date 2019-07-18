Consumer Live

Social grants must be spent on children - not loans

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
18 July 2019 - 14:01
SPEND ON A CHILD, NOT ON A LOAN: Apparently it had to be said - child and foster care grants are not general income
SPEND ON A CHILD, NOT ON A LOAN: Apparently it had to be said - child and foster care grants are not general income
Image: Supplied

Some parents, both natural and foster, have been stating their child support and foster care grants as income when applying for loans, and at least one money lender was happy to go along with that.

But the National Consumer Tribunal made a finding this week that those grants are to be used solely for the benefit of "third parties" - in other words, the children in those adults' care.

The tribunal handed down a judgment in favour of the National Credit Regulator (NCR) against a Humansdorp micro lender trading as JMK Cash Loans, finding them guilty of a host of illegal practices, including:

  • Charging excessive interest - more than 30% per month, when the legal limit is 5% per month for six months;
  • Retaining their clients’ Sassa and bank cards along with their PIN codes;
  • Operating despite their registration with the NCR having lapsed; and
  • Not conducting affordability checks.

The business was ordered to pay a fine of R800,000 within 30 days.

"It appears that (JMK Cash Loans) has ignored the requirements of the National Credit Act and exploited consumers who appear to lack knowledge about their consumer rights," the tribunal said in its judgment.

It emerged during the joint investigation by Sassa, the Hawks and the Eastern Cape’s consumer protection office that child support and foster care social grants were being regarded as loan applicants’ income.

"This judgment clarifies that child support and foster care social grants are not to be used as consumer income in credit applications," said the NCR’s CEO, Nomsa Motshegare. "Credit providers are warned to observe this judgment."

MORE

Cash-shy SA drowns in debt

Worrying signs that consumers are using credit cards to cover daily living expenses
Business
2 weeks ago

Government to spend R68m on social grant fraud probe

The government is to spend R68m to investigate social grant fraud.
Politics
6 days ago

Limpopo loan shark nabbed for seizing social grant cards

An alleged Limpopo loan shark accused of confiscating the cards of social grant beneficiaries was released on bail on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two killed as amusement park ride goes horribly wrong World
  2. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  3. Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home South Africa
  4. SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island South Africa
  5. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X