Debt review: A survival kit

What do people newly under debt review find hardest to do without?

“The ability to take on more debt,” says registered debt counsellor Corinne Lewis, who owns a large debt-counselling business based in Scottburgh, on KZN’s south coast.

“By the time they decide to go under debt review, they’ve usually spent years racking up credit card debt and taking out loans. It’s really hard for them to break that destructive habit.”

Debt review, also referred to as debt counselling, is a process regulated by the National Credit Act, aimed at helping those who are struggling to repay their loans get out of that debt hole while meeting their day-to-day expenses and saving their assets.

HOW IT WORKS

A qualified debt counsellor, registered with the National Credit Regulator (NCR), negotiates on the indebted person’s behalf with their creditors to reduce interest rates, have the term of each credit agreement extended and the instalments reduced.

That becomes an order of the magistrate's court, and the person then pays an agreed lump sum every month, usually but not necessarily via a payment distribution agent (PDA), each of those creditors getting their agreed portion of it.