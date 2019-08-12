Consumer
Your forgotten funeral policies: a grave warning
12 August 2019 - 06:21
I wonder how many South Africans spend years, decades even, paying for funeral policies for themselves and family, but never make a claim because they forgot all about the policy or their loved ones didn’t know about it or how to claim?
I’m guessing a lot. Millions, maybe. So it’s a good idea to check your bank statement - there’s a very good chance you will get at least one surprise.
- For more on this article, please visit Times Select.