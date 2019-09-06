How invested is SA's food industry in nourishing the nation? Not very

South Africa’s food and beverage industry is mostly paying lip service to improving the nutrition of the nation.

That was clear in the research conducted by Lisa Ronquest-Ross for her PhD on whether the industry is doing enough to improve nutrition for all South Africans, which she shared with delegates of the SA Association for Food Science and Technology (SAAFoST) at its congress in Gauteng this week.

She took the Access To Nutrition Index (ATNI) - developed in the Netherlands to measure the private sector’s role in nutrition - and adapted it for South Africa, before applying it the country’s biggest food manufacturers - Tiger Brands, Clover and Pioneer Foods.

Having examined the companies’ annual reports and websites for their commitments to nutrition between 2013 and 2016, she found that while all used words such as “nourish”, “nature” and “nutrition” in their vision statements, there were no explicit links or evidence pointing to what the companies meant by those references.

This in a country with a burden of both over and under nutrition; 65% of women being overweight or obese; one in five children being permanently physically and intellectually stunted due to severe malnutrition in their first 1,000 days of life, massive Vitamin A and iron deficiencies, and more than 7% of adults being diabetic.