CemAir planes to take to the skies soon, says CEO

CemAir planes could take to the skies again within the next week or two, according to the airline’s MD Miles van der Molen.

The airline’s operations were suspended - not for the first time - in December at the height of the festive season due to what the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) called “concerns over the systematic failure of the airline’s maintenance controls”.

The CAA said CemAir had been unable to prove the “continued airworthiness” of its fleet of 21 planes which service major South African cities as well as towns such as Margate, Hoedspruit, Plettenberg Bay and Richards Bay.

Four months ago, the civil aviation appeal committee set aside the two grounding notices, calling the CAA’s decision “irrational, arbitrary, unreasonable and procedurally unfair”.

But the fleet has remained on the ground while the airline has been made to “jump through hoops” by the CAA, Van der Molen said this week.

“We must be the safest airline in the world by now,” he said.