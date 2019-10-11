Insults fly as RAF and rights body clash over treatment of claimants

Complying with the RAF Act was a complex medical and legal process and an incorrect or incomplete claim significantly disadvantaged a claimant, de Bruyn said.

A road accident victim who claims through a lawyer is protected by the Attorney Fidelity Fund, an insurance fund to sue a lawyer if exploitation can be proved, he said.

"There is no such insurance if a victim receives an unjust amount."

Placing RAF offices in hospitals was "uncomfortably close to the unethical practice of touting", he said.

Responding, the RAF’s acting chief marketing officer Dr Adriaan Taljaard told TimesLIVE that the APRAV was made up of firms of attorneys and medical expert service providers who did RAF work - "all of whom earn a handsome living from RAF claims, and as such all have a direct, substantial, financial interest in road accident victims not claiming directly with the RAF".

Not so, according to De Bruyn. More than half of APRAV’s supporters are not attorneys, he said.

Taljaard continued that if the fund paid an attorney R100,000 in settlement of a claimant’s claim for damages, the attorney would first deduct R25,000 "or more" in fees, plus disbursements, such as the fees of medico-legal expert reports, actuarial reports, assessor reports, and others.

"In the end the represented claimant receives but a fraction of the settlement amount, after the attorney and the other APRAV supporters have taken their share."

But had the claimant chosen to claim directly, they would received the full R100,000.

The RAF’s assistance to claimants to claim directly was not illegal and not unconstitutional - quite the contrary, Taljaard said.

"The RAF Act makes provision for road accident victims to lodge their claims directly with the RAF. However, few claimants were aware of this right and even fewer claimants elected to exercise the right, so such claims were a rare occurrence until the RAF started to market the service, at which point APRAV supporters started to feel the pinch," he said.

A direct claim management policy - known as the framework - regulated the internal management of direct claims, he said, requiring RAF employees to ensure that direct claims are neither under-settled, nor over-settled.

"Where breaches of the framework are identified, such matters are managed under the RAF’s disciplinary policy," he said.