Here's who came out tops in SA's first loyalty programme awards

Clicks ClubCard, eBucks, Kauai — these are the country’s best in their categories, according to the results of SA’s first loyalty programme awards, announced on Thursday.

The awards were launched by Truth, a Cape Town-based loyalty and customer relationship management (CRM) consultancy. Ten experienced local and international loyalty and CRM professionals* rated the entrants on a range of criteria, including the benefits enjoyed by members, the impact the loyalty programme has had on their business and their use of technology.

Clicks ClubCard won the retail category, being rated extremely consumer-centric, with a low barrier to entry, rich rewards and impressive representation — 78% of Clicks customers are active ClubCard members.

FNB’s eBucks was a clear winner in the financial services category, thanks to its multilayered reward levels, its ease of use and huge value for members, as evidenced by its 90% redemption rate.