Schools' blanket 'no refund' policy is illegal

Is it legal for private schools to force prospective parents to pay a hefty deposit or fee to enrol their child, and then refuse to refund a cent of it if they choose not to send the child to the school?

No, it’s not, says Consumer Goods and Services Ombud Magauta Mphahlele.

Such a blanket “no refunds” policy is illegal, thanks to the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

In terms of the CPA’s Section 17, consumers may cancel advance bookings and be refunded what they paid, minus a “reasonable” cancellation penalty.

But some private schools appear to regard a “reasonable” cancellation penalty as 100% of all deposits or enrolment fees paid by prospective parents.

In June, Dineke Daniel of Plumstead, Cape Town, applied to enrol her daughter at Curro Century City for Grade 1 next year, and was asked to pay a R5,000 deposit to secure her place. Having reconsidered, given the travelling distance, Daniel e-mailed the school in mid-October to say the child would no longer attend the school.