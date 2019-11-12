How to get your TV set from the shop to home unscathed - or risk a hefty loss

A lot can go wrong with a TV set from the time the salesman demonstrates that it is working just fine to the time you switch it on in your lounge - leaving you with no recourse.

Unless you thought to insure it before you left the shop.

The office of the Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman (CGSO), having received many complaints from consumers about their new but cracked TV sets, on Tuesday issued a detailed advisory about how to get a new TV from store to home unscathed.

In one case, a woman reported to the CGSO that when she bought a TV set in May, a salesperson took it out of the box and switched it on to show her there were no cracks on the screen, and then switched it off and put it back in the box.

She then put the box into a trolley and went home. In her lounge, she discovered a crack in the screen.

"The retailer refused to replace the TV on the basis that the set was in her possession when the damage occurred,” the CGSO said.