How to hit the jackpot on Black Friday without ending up in the red

Consumer credit agency TransUnion has warned bargain hunters that Black Friday, taking place this week, can be one of the most dangerous times for poor credit behaviour.

The warning comes as research by the agency into new account openings during the week of Black Friday in 2018. It showed a 37% increase in new accounts and a 21% increase in total credit limits for new credit cards, clothing and retail revolving accounts.

“We found that people were more likely to take out loans and increase their spending limits during Black Friday period,” said TransUnion Africa CEO Lee Naik. This could be one of the more dangerous times of the year for poor credit behaviour if consumers failed to carefully think about their purchases before swiping.

The agency said the majority of growth came from higher-risk loans — there was a 49% increase in retail instalment accounts, which had been used for furniture and electronics.