How 10 cans of shaving cream got Takealot ready for Black Friday

Ten cans of shaving cream. That’s what Takealot CEO Kim Reid bought to check if the online retailer’s many months of technology and operation upscaling is up to dealing with the spend-fest that is Black Friday.

“We do our absolute best to make sure we upscale on logistics, warehousing and engineering - and then on the day, we just do this,” he said, crossing his fingers on both hands.

There was previously been problems with Takealot on Black Friday, including complaints over payment issues and the site collapsing under pressure on several occasions.

Reid was speaking to journalists on a pre-Black Friday tour of the company’s Kempton Park distribution centre on Monday.

Reid said the issues were "part the payment provider’s fault and part ours".

“We’ve been doing scale tests two to three times a month, but with up to 100,000 people on-site at the same time during the peak, there’s a lot that can go wrong," he said.

