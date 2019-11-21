'We are truly, truly sorry': Old Mutual

By the time Sifiso Mtshali’s relatives had dumped his body at Old Mutual’s KwaDukuza offices last Friday afternoon, the insurer had already paid the funeral policy.

That’s according to Old Mutual.

“We have payment runs at set times,” Tabby Tsengiwe, Old Mutual’s chief communications officer, told TimesLIVE.

“That funeral policy payment went through to the beneficiary’s Capitec account, for urgent clearing, before the family arrived with the body, but the SMS only reflected on her phone shortly afterwards,” she said.

“That made them believe that we only paid because they arrived at the branch with the body, which is unfortunate.”

The two women who were filmed carrying Mtshali’s body into that office on Friday were his niece, Thandaza Mtshali, and aunt, Ntombenhle Mhlongo.

The former had lodged a claim on her funeral policy with Old Mutual on the afternoon of November 11, and was told she’d have the money within 48 hours. That is Old Mutual’s standard promise to funeral policy claimants.