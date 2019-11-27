Here's what bargain hunters are buying ahead of Black Friday

The average discount in SA was 60% last year, but that’s based on the discounts claimed by the retailers — many consumers pointed out that in some cases prices were increased in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, to inflate the actual saving.

If any of those early splurgers regret their online purchases by the time they are delivered, they have seven days to send them back, for a full refund, thanks for the Electronic Communication and Transactions Act. When buying something from a bricks-and-mortar shop, a consumer only has the right to return it for a refund, within six months, if it is defective, though many will do an exchange or offer a credit note for “change-of-heart” purchases.

Shoppers are warned to be vigilant on Black Friday, as this is the day consumers are cyber-attacked the most, according to experts.

“Those who do their shopping online are at risk the most of being tricked by potential fraudsters, who will be offering fraudulent deals, from their fraudulent companies that will be operating as if they are legitimate businesses online,” said electronic security company LAWtrust. “When hackers access confidential customer information, such as banking details, physical addresses and other personal information, they use this to perform other transactions that a customer is not aware of and ultimately cannot trace. Caution during Black Friday and the holiday season is incredibly important.”

Retailers are also at risk because of the high number of payments processed on online platforms and on in-store point-of-sale systems, the large sums of money transferred, and sensitive customer information stored and processed, such as banking and card information.

“Most cyberattacks on retail companies happen in the e-commerce space. However, in-store point-of-sale systems are not immune to the treats. With Black Friday around the corner and the festive season looming, it is a boom time for cyber criminals. Retailers must be aware and implement strategies to guard their businesses, both online and in-store,” said Charl Ueckermann, CEO at AVeS Cyber Security.

Ueckermann said they have encountered numerous organisations that have limited to no protection on point-of-sale devices. He recommends retailers ensure they have antivirus capabilities specifically designed for these systems. “Mobile payment systems should be subjected to regular patches, updates and equipment upgrades to protect against continually evolving threats,” he said.