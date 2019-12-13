Many people unaware deceased loved ones had life policy naming them as a beneficiary

How many people are battling financially, totally unaware that their deceased loved one had a life policy with them named as a beneficiary?

FNB Life, a relatively new kid on the life insurance block, decided to find out about a year ago.

Here’s how: it checks its list of policyholders with the home affairs-run National Population Registry to see if any of them have died.

If so, they make contact with the beneficiary, most of whom have no idea that the policy existed.

And then they phone them and give them the good news. “Of course, in many cases, they think it’s a scam,” says Lee Bromfield, CEO of FNB Life.

“Luckily, we’re able to direct them to their local branch of FNB in order to verify their unexpected windfall.”