Cereal offenders: dietician rates some of the country's most popular breakfasts

The country’s most popular breakfast cereal packs shout about nutritious multigrains, whole grains, vitamins and iron, but are the contents really a suitably nutritious start to a child’s day?

TimesLIVE asked dieticians at the Stellenbosch-based Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (Facts) to analyse the ingredients lists and nutritional information on the boxes of 14 South African cereal brands to answer that question.

The result: five of them aren’t considered to be a healthy choice.

Who decides what’s healthy and how? Dietician Gaby Jackson explains: “The nutrient profiling model (NPM) was developed as a suggested method to ensure a consistent approach to allowing nutrient content and other claims by food manufacturers, as part of the government’s draft regulation relating to labelling and advertising of foodstuffs (R429).

“Although this regulation has not yet been promulgated, it is still the most scientifically valid and consistent approach available to analyse whether foodstuffs may be misleading consumers, and if they carry claims but are in fact possibly detrimental to health.”

The Facts team analysed the nutritional information provided on the 14 packs and rated them according to the NPM.

Of the five products which do not meet the NPM, four are made by Kellogg’s: Unicorn Froot Loops, Strawberry Pops, Coco Pops, and Rice Krispies - the vanilla flavoured multigrain version which, in a widely lambasted move, replaced the original, far less sweet Rice Krispies on South African shelves about 18 months ago.

The fifth product not to make the grade was White Star’s vanilla-flavour instant porridge.

Those of the sample which “passed” are ProNutro Chocolate, Futurelife Chocolate, Weet-Bix, Jungle Oats, Corn Flakes, Kellogg’s Special K, Jungle Crunchalots, Milo Cereal and Honey Cheerios.