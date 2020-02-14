SA's listeriosis outbreak documented in prestigious medical journal

In December 2018, the Johannesburg high court granted an order certifying a class action against Tiger Brands, which will determine whether the company is liable for the outbreak.

The legal case relies on the fact that the outbreak strain of listeria monocytogenes, which infected 91% of the people who died‚ was found at the Enterprise factory in Polokwane.

The class action is being brought by Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys and LHL Attorneys Inc, with US-based firm Marler Clark as a consultant to the attorneys, on behalf of those sickened by listeria-tainted polony and the families of those who lost their loved ones.

Three days after the class action was granted, Tiger Brands announced that its Polokwane plant had been given the green light by health authorities to reopen, stressing: “No liability has been established against the company for the listeriosis outbreak.”

“The legal process of the class action must still take its course.”

Personal injury lawyer and expert on food-borne illness litigation, Bill Marler of Marler Clark, who is giving the class action lawyers financial and legal support, told TimesLIVE that contacting the victims has proved to be extremely difficult.

“Only about 400 of the affected people — less than half — have come forward so far,” Marler said.

That’s despite an intensive advertising campaign paid for by Tiger Brands, and Marler, on behalf of the class action attorneys.

“That leaves a lot of people who are quite ill, or family members of those who died, without the means of being fairly treated,” Marler said.

A neutral, court-appointed company has been tasked with identifying and contacting the victims on behalf of the NICD.

Marler said the level of detail that the NICD and the World Health Organisation had produced to link the illness with the Tiger Brands product was “more overwhelming than any food-borne disease case I’ve been involved with in 27 years”.