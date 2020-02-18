WATCH | Clash of the bakkies: SA Nissan Hardbody crumples, five-year-old Euro counterpart doesn't

It’s literally a matter of life and death.

The South African-made Nissan NP300 bakkie may be marketed as “African tough”, but a crash Test proves its safety performance is vastly inferior to that of a five-year-old European version of the vehicle.

Renowned car-safety organisation Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) has in recent years been calling out motor manufacturers on their double-standards when it comes to car safety levels — excellent in most countries, but terrible in SA — and now it has conducted a crash Test to prove it.

In the first crash Test of its kind, the London-based organisation crashed a new South African-built Nissan NP300 Hardbody into a five-year-old Nissan NP300, with 75,000km on the clock and purchased in Scotland. The Test took place at a facility outside Munich, Germany, in November 2019.

The 2015 European car is equipped with the life-saving crash-avoidance antiskid system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), but the new African version is not.