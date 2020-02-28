Job loss risk as consumers panic unnecessarily over West Point pilchard recall

SA’s biggest-selling tinned pilchards brand, Lucky Star, is not part of the pilchards recall but mass consumer confusion has hit the company so hard that the jobs of its cannery employees could be on the line.

“We want to reassure the public that our products are indeed safe to consume,” said Zodwa Velleman, the Oceana Group’s regulatory and corporate affairs executive.

“It is important for consumers to know that the recalled product is restricted to a cannery not related to Lucky Star.

“Should the status quo remain or worsen, this could have an impact on job security and food security,” she told TimesLIVE.

“Lucky Star’s canneries in St Helena Bay and Laaiplek on the Cape west coast employ more than 2,500 workers.”

Uninformed and sceptical consumers are spreading incorrect information on social media that directly or indirectly implies that Lucky Star pilchards are not safe for consumption, said Velleman.

“The recall messaging did not list the affected brands upfront but referred to pilchards in the broader sense, with the affected products only listed towards the end — at which point consumers had already drawn their own conclusions in terms of the brands involved.”

Then came the department of basic education’s announcement that all pilchards are suspended from the national school nutrition menu, creating further doubt about the safety of all pilchard brands.

The brand clearly has a major consumer perception battle on its hands. Nesta Mphahlele summed it up when she responded to a tweet by a radio station about its surprise breakfast of Lucky Star pilchards, with this tweet: “Looks palatable, mara we afraid to buy, eat or even crave anything with tinfish.”

ONLY THESE CANS OF PILCHARDS ARE AFFECTED BY THE RECALL

There are 12 tinned pilchard products in the recall — all either Pilchards in Tomato Sauce or Pilchards in Chilli Sauce — and all with one of two codes printed on the top of the cans.

All the affected products were produced by West Point Processors of St Helena Bay.

An investigation by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications revealed that there was a problem with the canning process at one specific West Point Processors cannery in mid-2019.