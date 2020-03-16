'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies

President Cyril Ramaphosa's grave announcement on Sunday night appears to have switched many coronavirus fence-sitters into full-on paranoid mode, with a sharp increase reported in online grocery sales and panic buying clearing many supermarket shelves.

Shoprite said there has been a definite increase in orders via its app Sixty60. “Following last night’s announcement of the national state of disaster, order volumes have today spiked beyond all expectations,” said the company.

The app, which has been in trial phase since November in parts of Gauteng and Cape Town, is “looking at ways to increase capacity to accommodate the increase in orders”, it added.

Shoprite said it was considering limiting the number of items being ordered online and the number of units per product, per customer.

Pick n Pay has also seen a spike in online grocery orders, while Woolworths said online sales of “certain hygiene and sanitising products” had increased.