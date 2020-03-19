Covid-19: Here's why wearing gloves is not ideal & handwashing is best

“Why are cashiers not given gloves?”

That’s what Kgaohelo Tshego Tefu wanted to know from Checkers on Twitter. And she’s not alone — most consumers firmly believe that gloves on an employee’s hands — traditionally when handling food, but now handling anything — keeps all of us safe from harmful pathogens. But that’s not necessarily true.

Checkers has been responding to Tefu and others asking the glove question, thus: “We follow strict handwashing and sanitisation procedures, which are monitored through regular independent audits.

“The use of gloves is not ideal as it does not promote good hygiene practices and can become a carrier for microbiological contaminants.”

Pretoria-based microbiologist and food safety expert Dr Lucia Anelich told TimesLIVE that wearing gloves was only effective when the workers wearing them had an in-depth understanding of the hygiene habits that must accompany the wearing of gloves.

“Gloves are never a substitute for proper handwashing; in fact wearing gloves sometimes gives workers a false sense of security and results in workers not washing hands at all before donning gloves,” she said.

“The glove is an extension of one’s hand and must be treated as such, which is unfortunately not always the case. So if there is any doubt as to whether the person would follow proper hygienic procedures when wearing gloves, then it’s best to avoid them and rather entrench the principle and practice of proper handwashing.”