No charge for Virgin Active members wanting to 'freeze' accounts for 30 days

Virgin Active has announced that it will waive its usual “freeze fee”, allowing “members reluctant to train in a club given fears about coronavirus” to pause their memberships for free for 30 days at a time.

“Virgin Active follows government guidelines on managing the coronavirus threat, not only from the South African government but also from the other seven countries in which we operate,” said Carla White, head of media communications.

“We have been able to learn from other countries who have experienced the virus before us, and adopt best practice from these countries.”

All clubs are open, but with several interventions and adaptations to take into account new hygiene and social distancing needs, including reducing class sizes by 50%.