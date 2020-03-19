Consumer Live

No charge for Virgin Active members wanting to 'freeze' accounts for 30 days

Planet Fitness says it will also suspend memberships on request

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
19 March 2020 - 10:51
Rose Hartzenberg puts a class through its paces at a Vigin Active. Gym members who want to suspend their membership for up to 30 days due to the coronavirus can do so for free.
Rose Hartzenberg puts a class through its paces at a Vigin Active. Gym members who want to suspend their membership for up to 30 days due to the coronavirus can do so for free.
Image: Alan Eason

Virgin Active has announced that it will waive its usual “freeze fee”, allowing “members reluctant to train in a club given fears about coronavirus” to pause their memberships for free for 30 days at a time.

“Virgin Active follows government guidelines on managing the coronavirus threat, not only from the South African government but also from the other seven countries in which we operate,” said Carla White, head of media communications.

“We have been able to learn from other countries who have experienced the virus before us, and adopt best practice from these countries.”

All clubs are open, but with several interventions and adaptations to take into account new hygiene and social distancing needs, including reducing class sizes by 50%.

Contract freezes, limited group classes & sharing equipment: How Virgin Active is changing its business

Nervous about full group classes? Here's how things are changing ...
News
4 hours ago

Boxing pads, gloves, yoga belts, suspension yoga hammocks and resistance bands have been removed, and suspension yoga and active band classes have been temporarily suspended.

Johannesburg resident Alice Vogt posted on Facebook this week: “Tried to ‘pause’ my Virgin Active membership, but was told you can’t do that. Had to cancel and will have to pay joining fee again if I want to go back. Think I may not go back.”

TimesLIVE asked Virgin Active on Wednesday night: “Given the declaration of a national disaster and the fact that the president has urged South Africans to avoid contact with others as far as possible, does Virgin Active not feel that offering its members the option of suspending their memberships — and the need to pay fees — during the crisis is morally and medically justified?”

On Thursday morning, the fitness company replied: “We understand that members may be reluctant to train in a club, given fears about coronavirus.

“We will waiver our 50% freeze fee, and we will freeze [pause] a member’s contract free of charge, for 30 days at a time.

“A member does need to request this by phoning 0860 200 911. Terms and conditions apply.”

Planet Fitness’s website lists what the company has done to keep its members safe, including sanitising stations, deep cleaning, temperature testing of staff, reduced class sizes and a new two-towel rule. 

There is no mention of a membership freeze, but a call centre agent told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the company would pause memberships on request.

GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.

READ MORE:

Virgin Active clubs stay open, despite call to 'avoid workouts and gyms'

Virgin Active has decided to keep its gyms open despite the government urging people to avoid "workouts and gyms".
News
17 hours ago

Where is the healthiest seat on an aeroplane? Read this before you fly

Paranoid about coronavirus, but need to fly? Book a window seat - it’s the healthiest option, according to National Geographic
News
1 month ago

Covid-19 wrap: New regulations will see bars in SA close at 6pm

The government has introduced strict regulations that would see people who intentionally infect others with Covid-19 prosecuted for assault, ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  4. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X