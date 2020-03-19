Travel bans: Comair temporarily suspends its regional flights

All South African citizens affected by the travel ban should contact the South African Mission or Consulate in the respective visited country to inform them of their presence, said Comair.

Non-South African citizens affected by the ban should contact their respective Mission or Consulate to inform them of their presence, in the visited country.

“We continue working closely with the health authorities, relevant regulators and industry partners to ensure we abide by all regulations and remain responsible in our efforts to prevent the virus from spreading.”

To accommodate flyers, Comair said:

• All flight bookings can be managed online if you booked after March 13 2020 for travel before May 17 2020. No change of booking fee will apply (there might be a fare difference that will need to be paid).

• If you have booked before March 13 2020, for travel before May 17 2020, you have to contact the kulula.com or British Airways Contact Centre, 72 hours before your flight. No change of booking fee will apply (there might be a fare difference that will need to be paid).

• kulula.com customers who would like to cancel their flight, will receive a Travel Bank Credit to the value of that flight, which can be used across the kulula.com network up to 12 months from the original date of departure.

• Customers holding a ticket issued by British Airways (operated by Comair), will be entitled to put their ticket on hold, which can be rebooked across the British Airways (operated by Comair) network. The credit will be valid for 6 or 12 months depending on the fare rule and is valid, from the original date of departure.

• Customers holding tickets where other airline flights have been booked in conjunction with British Airways (operated by Comair) or kulula.com flights need to call the Contact Centre to find out what options are available to them.

• Customers holding a separate ticket with British Airways (operated by Comair) or kulula.com, connecting on to or from for an international flight, may be entitled to a full refund, or rebooking/rerouting, where the change of booking fee will be waived (a difference in fare may apply). All requests must be directed to the original booking office. The travel period is valid until May 17 2020.

The refund or rebooking/rerouting will only apply to tickets issued on or before March 31 2020.

Customers who are no-shows will forfeit the value of their tickets.