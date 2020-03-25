So can't I move into my new flat at the end of the month because of lockdown?

Can tenants move into and out of residential or business units at month-end next week, given the Covid-19 lockdown which comes into effect at midnight on Thursday?

Cape Town attorney Marlon Shevelew, who specialises in property law, thinks not.

“The lockdown regulations as they are currently worded appear to prevent any relocation,” he said.

“People need to stay put where they are; landlords will not be able to enforce leases as they would in the normal course.”

“I’m in that predicament,” said AndeeM_ on Twitter. “Not sure what to do, the current tenant called today to say he can’t move out.”

@AK_SosaGBE said he was hoping to move into his new house before Thursday, “but the current tenants say they’re applying for some kind of concession through the estate agency that’s handled their moves.”

Somerset West-based estate agent Dinis Martins said his agency had negotiated lease extensions with landlords.