Retailers' push back after being named and shamed as alleged price gougers

Several major South African retailers have not taken kindly to being named and shamed by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) for alleged price gouging during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All stand accused of bumping up the price of one of 22 “critical” pandemic products — including hand sanitisers, face masks, Dettol and toilet paper — but they’ve protested that the official complaint from the NCC reveals little to no detail of their alleged “crime”.

Working jointly with the Competition Commission, the NCC has launched an investigation into allegations of price gouging by 30 retailers throughout SA, acting on calls by consumers to the NCC’s contact centre.

Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza named 11 stores which, she said, had been notified that a price gouging allegation against them was being investigated.

With the exception of Spar, which has individually owned stores, all the large retailers named have a central pricing model — prices are set by head office and store managers don’t have the authority to change those prices in their stores.