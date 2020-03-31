Supermarkets' fake Covid-19 messages cause tragic flood of abandoned pets

Fuelling the misinformation is the fact that dogs’ vaccination books feature the word “coronavirus”, Fivas said.

“But it’s a totally different coronavirus to this novel coronavirus which has infected humans,” he said. “In dogs it causes diarrhoea.”

Last Tuesday a man drove up to the SPCA, opened his car door and threw out two adult cats before driving off, Fivas said. “We chased him, caught up with him and then gave him hell.

“Unfortunately the cats disappeared; we have put food out in an attempt to catch them.”

The panic dumping has come at the worst possible time, as no animals can be fostered during lockdown.

“But no healthy animal will be euthanased during this period under my watch,” Fivas said.

The Spar Group has publicly apologised profusely for “that poster”.

“In an effort to protect our customers, we acted too hastily by adopting and translating communication from other countries dealing with the pandemic. It was factually incorrect. Animals have no connection with the spreading of the Covid-19 virus.”

The posters were hastily removed and the group promised to “make amends in whatever way we can to mitigate the damage we have caused”.

Those amends included donating R4,000 each to 79 SPCAs across the country, R30,000 to the National Council of SPCAs, R20,000 to Randfontein-based animal welfare organisation Claw, R10,000 to the Have a Heart Equine Sanctuary in Bonnievale and R30,000 to Wollies Animal Project in Pretoria - a total of R406,000.

Have a Heart owner Vicky Ward told TimesLIVE that when the Spar poster went up, urging people not to visit farms, four people who had made appointments to visit the horse sanctuary with a view to adopting cancelled out of fear.

“So did another two who had already decided to adopt horses,” Ward said. “And we’ve had to take in four horses from people who don’t want them on their land anymore for fear of getting the virus from them, plus a few dogs have been dumped on my property. The impact of that false information has been absolutely horrendous.”

Donations to NGOs had slowed or completely stopped, Ward said, “so it’s especially tough for us because we can’t claim relief from anywhere.”

Food Lover's Market has also had a lot of apologising to do after its Scottsville Mall store’s poster gaffe.