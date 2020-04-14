Outsurance reduces car premiums, but many competitors aren't matching parked car boon

Direct insurer Outsurance on Tuesday announced an across-the-board 15% reduction in its existing car insurance policies for May, joining those of its competitors which “recognise the reduced kilometres travelled and claims frequency during the lockdown”.

“We understand that many of our clients are under immense financial strain during this unusual time,” said Outsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

Two weeks ago, the insurer said it would reduce excess payments on claims between April and June, but said that it felt that a blanket premium discount was not warranted.

“From an expense point of view we are still fully operational and incur all our normal expenses, importantly having guaranteed staff incomes in this period — as such we cannot simply stop charging premiums,” it said in a statement at the time. “If the lockdown continues for longer than expected, or claim volumes observed are lower than expected, we will review the premium position.”

That has now happened.