Consumer Live

Outsurance reduces car premiums, but many competitors aren't matching parked car boon

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
14 April 2020 - 14:59
How does your insurer rate on parked car discounts during Covid-19 lockdown?
How does your insurer rate on parked car discounts during Covid-19 lockdown?
Image: Kyryl Gorlov / 123rf

Direct insurer Outsurance on Tuesday announced an across-the-board 15% reduction in its existing car insurance policies for May, joining those of its competitors which “recognise the reduced kilometres travelled and claims frequency during the lockdown”.

“We understand that many of our clients are under immense financial strain during this unusual time,” said Outsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

Two weeks ago, the insurer said it would reduce excess payments on claims between April and June, but said that it felt that a blanket premium discount was not warranted.

“From an expense point of view we are still fully operational and incur all our normal expenses, importantly having guaranteed staff incomes in this period — as such we cannot simply stop charging premiums,” it said in a statement at the time. “If the lockdown continues for longer than expected, or claim volumes observed are lower than expected, we will review the premium position.”

That has now happened.

Covid-19 pandemic: inside government's plan to avert jobs bloodbath

The government is putting together an emergency plan to kick-start SA's economy after the lockdown, in a bid to stave off a jobs bloodbath that ...
News
2 days ago

MiWay got in early on March 26 with an announcement that it would reduce its clients’ April premiums by 10%.

Discovery Insure will discount its clients' April premiums by 25% in the case of those who drive less than 500km during the month, and 15% in the case of those who add more than that to their car’s odometer.

And Standard Bank Insure will refund its clients 25% of their April premiums when lockdown is over.

Motor insurance newcomer Naked has used its agile app-driven business model to give its clients the most consumer-friendly lockdown relief — dramatically reduced premiums on the days they do not drive their cars, effective from March 27 to June 30 or longer, if the pandemic continues to affect driving patterns. That means a 90% saving on premium for most of their clients.

SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, has not bowed to pressure to grant across-the-board premium relief, in keeping with the vastly reduced risk of a mostly parked-off vehicles and near-empty roads. Instead, it has created a fund “to assist clients facing difficulty during this current crisis”, including “premium support”.

Another insurance giant, Hollard, has made no announcement about premium reductions, saying its broad range of products and sales channels means that “it’s impossible for us to issue a one-size-fits-all response”.

When a Momentum client asked her broker about reducing her car insurance premiums, she was told, in writing: “The reality is that the premiums are already costed for the risk of the car and all these risks are not mitigated by the car being used less.” No mention of the reality that a car parked in someone’s property poses far, far less risk of a claim than one being driven daily on busy roads, as usual.

We're driving less, so car insurance should go down, right? It depends who you're with

Are motor insurers telling their clients that they can expect to pay far lower premiums during this time? Not exactly.
News
1 week ago

The best Momentum could offer was allowing her to “downscale” her cover and then reinstate full cover within 10 business days of lockdown ending, “keeping the premium the same as it was before”.

Old Mutual iWyze has told its motor insurance clients that by completing a pledge on its website, they’d be eligible to have their next three premiums discounted by 7.5%.

The Telesure Group (Auto & General, First for Women, Budget Insurance, Dialdirect), along with others not offering blanket premium relief, is under fire on social media for its stance. Those who request premium reductions are told they need to sacrifice key cover to get it. Relief is in the form of no excess payments, in some cases, in the event of a claim.

King Price is offering to switch its comprehensive cover clients to third party, fire and theft cover, with accident cover at no extra cost.

GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.

MORE

Desperate businesses swamp Rupert’s relief fund

The more than 10,000 small to medium business owners who have swamped Johann Rupert’s Sukuma Relief Fund are not only looking for money from the fund.
News
6 days ago

Forget expensive payment holidays — claim on your credit life cover instead

Credit life insurance may save many South Africans whose income has been dramatically affected by Covid-19 from defaulting on their loans - but some ...
News
1 week ago

What will happen if my car service is due during lockdown?

Don’t stress if your car is going to miss a scheduled service while the nation is under lockdown - the motoring industry appears to be rolling with ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni South Africa
  3. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  4. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  5. An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation
X