Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years

Constantia blamed the sudden cancellation on the Insurance Act, which was introduced in 2017 and became effective mid-2018. It draws a distinction between life and non-life — previously referred to as short-term insurance — policies.

Before that, short-term insurers such as Constantia had been selling insurance to cover some death and disability events, as in the case of the now-cancelled Prime Meridian Direct policies.

“In terms of the new Insurance Act, insurers may no longer conduct life and non-life insurance under the same licence,” Constantia told its affected policyholders.

“Your Prime CoverGrow policy meets the definition of a 'life policy' as defined in the Insurance Act, and given that Constantia Insurance Company Ltd is licensed as a non-life insurer, we may no longer provide this cover.”

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) which first learnt of the cancellations on March 3, stepped in and began engaging with Constantia “to ensure that this matter is resolved in a manner which does not lead to unfair outcomes for policyholders”.

Sadly, that intervention did not change anything for those affected policyholders.

The authority later said: “We questioned the insurer on the possibility of transferring these policies to the life licence of the insurer, [but] after an actuarial analysis performed by the insurer, it was found that it would not have been in a position to offer the product on the exact same terms and conditions it had while underwriting it on the short-term licence.

“Offering this product on the life licence would have significant impact on the pricing, which would have resulted in the policyholder paying substantially more in premium, so it was with the policyholder in mind that the decision was taken to discontinue this product.”