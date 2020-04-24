Supermarkets in Covid-19 lockdown | Single moms told, 'leave your child outside'

The store’s security guard told her she could not enter the store unless she left her daughter outside.

“I had to argue my point, which was upsetting and left my child feeling like we were breaking the law by going inside.

“She has told me, in no uncertain terms, that she never wants to go back there again.”

Asked to respond, the Shoprite Group said: “To make social distancing as effective as possible, the government has encouraged parents to not move with their children and that trips to obtain essential items are limited to one person only.

“We understand the difficulty of single parents and can assure you we are working hard to provide the best possible solutions in this unprecedented time. Our store managers and security have been asked to use their discretion in allowing single parents to do their shopping with their children. We will be sure to address this shopper’s experience with Checkers Virginia Circle.”

Earlier this month, single mother Carmen Abdoll was told by a security guard at Pick n Pay’s Waverley, Pretoria, branch to leave her three-year-old child outside.

“What are single parents with small kids supposed to do to get food during lockdown?” she asked. “Must I leave my child at home alone, or in the car with a window cracked?

“I can’t find this in the regulations.”