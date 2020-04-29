Emirates Airline promises to pay all refunds - in full - by August

Good news for those who booked and paid for Emirates flights, only to have Covid-19 destroy all their travel plans — Emirates Airline has beefed up its promise to issue full refunds by the end of August.

While many airlines which have been crippled by the pandemic have limited their recourse to ticket holders to a postponement of their flights or a credit voucher, two weeks ago Emirates announced that it would issue full refunds on request.

The airline had cautioned that given the numbers involved, those refunds would take a long time to process. But on Wednesday, Emirates announced that it had boosted its “back-end procedures and resourcing” in order to clear the refunds backlog by early August.

With almost half-a-million refund requests pending to process, the airline has restructured its back-end procedures and boosted resourcing in order to ramp up from handling 35,000 refunds a month pre-Covid-19, to 150,000 a month.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said: “It is a difficult time for us, as it is for all airlines. We are dipping into our cash reserves by being proactive in processing refunds, but it is our duty and responsibility.”