Moving company takes government to court over lockdown rules

One of South Africa’s largest independent moving companies, Eezi Move, on Monday applied for an urgent interdict in the Pretoria high court to enable the company - and the removals industry as a whole - to resume business and, in so doing, end their clients’ “unimaginable hardship”.

The removals industry, along with thousands of South Africans who are desperate to move into or out of their rented or owned homes, had been expecting this to be allowed by the government by May 1.

But the level 4 lockdown regulations published late last Thursday made no provision for relocations.

The only concession made was for those who’ve been isolating at addresses other than their own since lockdown began at midnight on March 26 to travel to their homes between May 1 and 7 - making use of a private bakkie to transport their possessions if necessary.

“Moving from a current address to a new one is not allowed in level 4,” transport department director-general Alec Moemi told TimesLIVE. “That’s why removal companies may not operate in level 4.”