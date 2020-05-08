Moving home in lockdown: all you need to know about latest concession

That understanding was that all those who had an urgent need to move house could do so until June 7, Townsend said, provided they first fill in the permit — as contained in the published regulation — and obtain written proof of the reason for their move. “So if you are moving out of a flat and in with your parents because you can’t afford the rent, for example, you must get a letter from your landlord and your parents, backing up your story.”

The news was met with delight and relief by Andy* of Claremont — he and wife have spent lockdown working in their two-bedroom open-plan flat with their young children, and desperately want to move to a bigger place.

Jacob*, an unemployed Nelspruit husband and father who was offered a job in the Western Cape but hasn’t been unable to take it up until now because of the government’s ban on relocation, is madly making move plans on Friday [today].

“We celebrated last night,” he told TimesLIVE, “with cups of tea!”

Eezi Move and many other removal companies have had their clients’ possessions in storage since late March when the country went into lockdown, unable to deliver them.

“It goes without saying that not having the most basic of household items at your disposal because it can’t be delivered causes unimaginable hardship,” the company told TimesLIVE when applying for the urgent interdict. “Many of our customers have reached out to us and shared the difficulties they face, from having to sleep on the floor and not being able to take occupation of their new homes, to not even having access to their winter clothing.”

Certain requirements have to be met before embarking on a move. These are:

Obtain a permit to travel across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries from the station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her. The permit is Form 1 of the gazetted directions, available here.

It must indicate the people who are part of the household who will be required to move.

You must have in your possession the relevant lease agreement indicating the date of expiry of the old lease and the date of commencement of the new lease.

The transfer documents attesting to the change in place of residence or change of ownership of property, or other documents substantiating your reason for relocation, such as confirmation of a job offer.

A letter from your landlord stating that you can no longer afford the rent.

A confirmatory letter from the person owning the property into which you will be moving.

*Names withheld

