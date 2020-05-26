Cellphone industry not the worst in terms of customer service - but almost

Once tied into a contract, she said, “it seems that there is a distinct level of neglect that creeps into the customer experience and service for these customers”.

“It is a dangerous position to be in, as these customers feel like hostages. They are unable to move their business or get their complaints resolved, so they will be the first to move their business when they can, and in their wake will do immeasurable damage to the brand reputation in terms of negative word of mouth.”

The survey results revealed that the networks - Vodacom, MTN and Cell C - were struggling to differentiate themselves on “unique, customer-centric needs and offerings”, instead preferring to compete directly with each other by seemingly targeting identical markets and segments.

“This battle is especially damaging to Cell C, which continues to trail behind Vodacom and MTN on customer satisfaction. It is difficult to see how Cell C will escape its current troubles without clearly understanding and appealing to a more niche portion of the market,” said Prinsloo.

The networks’ obsession with competing with each other on price and network coverage had come at the expense of customer satisfaction and loyalty, leaving the industry vulnerable to new entrants, substitutes and brand switching, as consumers are increasingly looking for alternatives.

The good news for the big three networks is that all of them recorded improvements in satisfaction since the 2018 measures, but the bad news is that customer expectations have consistently declined over a four-year period.