Consumer Live

WATCH LIVE | The virtual unleashing of the Huawei P40 series on May 28

Join DJ Tira, NaakMusiQ, Minnie Dlamini and Nay Maps online and you could win a share of R500,000 in prizes

27 May 2020 - 11:24
Sponsored

If you love music, dancing, and admiring beauty, stream the reveal of the Huawei P40 series via a virtual launch on May 28 at 2pm.

Get to know more about the Huawei P40 Series and be first to witness DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ welcoming your favourite celebrities to the Huawei family, including Minnie Dlamini and Nay Maps.

By being part of the audience, you could win a Huawei Mate XS — the only one in the country — for exclusive bragging rights. Also up for grabs: Huawei P40s, Woolworths, Zando and Takealot shopping vouchers and much more — R500,000 worth!

Don’t miss this unleashing!

TO JOIN, CLICK HERE TO SAVE THE DATE

Stream the reveal of the Huawei P40 series via a virtual launch on May 28 at 2pm.
Stream the reveal of the Huawei P40 series via a virtual launch on May 28 at 2pm.
Image: Supplied/Huawei

This article was paid for by Huawei.

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X