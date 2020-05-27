WATCH LIVE | The virtual unleashing of the Huawei P40 series on May 28

If you love music, dancing, and admiring beauty, stream the reveal of the Huawei P40 series via a virtual launch on May 28 at 2pm.

Get to know more about the Huawei P40 Series and be first to witness DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ welcoming your favourite celebrities to the Huawei family, including Minnie Dlamini and Nay Maps.

By being part of the audience, you could win a Huawei Mate XS — the only one in the country — for exclusive bragging rights. Also up for grabs: Huawei P40s, Woolworths, Zando and Takealot shopping vouchers and much more — R500,000 worth!

Don’t miss this unleashing!

TO JOIN, CLICK HERE TO SAVE THE DATE