Is linking your car insurance premium to mileage becoming the new normal?

“Approved telematics tracking devices (at an extra cost of R49 a month), feed Chilli clients’ mileage straight into our systems,” Galloway said, quickly adding that there’s no “big brother” element.

“We just want to know how many kilometres you’re driving,” he said. “It’s not about monitoring the way you drive.”

“I’m a very aggressive driver,” he revealed to journalists attending the online media conference. “Harsh braking is not a bad thing.”

Those who don’t like the idea of a tracking device can take a photo of their odometer and upload it on the King Price app.

You don’t even have to remember to "switch on" your cover before driving somewhere, the company said - in an obvious dig at Naked’s CoverPause system, which allows policyholders to pause the accident cover on the days they are not driving, thereby paying as little as 10% of their normal comprehensive premium.

Naked co-founder Ernest North told TimesLIVE that despite car sales being close to zero during lockdown, Naked Insurance sales have been at record levels.

“In both April and May we had our highest sign-up of new monthly users,” he said.

Discovery Insure has a form of mileage-linked premium system: it's offering its clients 25% cash back on car premiums every month for those who drive fewer than 250km a month, and 15% off for those who travel between 250km and 499km a month during the various lockdown levels or until December 2020 - “whichever comes last”.

That’s provided they have “a working telematics device” in their cars.

“There will always be a need for comprehensive insurance,” said Galloway. “Recent stats also show that car theft incidents – having dropped dramatically when lockdown was first implemented – are back up to 60% of pre-lockdown figures.”

But with so many South Africans being forced to work from home for the foreseeable future, and driving far less as a result, many are questioning why their premiums haven’t been dropped by an amount that mirrors their radically reduced driving time.

Jay Naidoo tweeted: “First For Women, so why didn’t you lower premiums during lockdown? Surely the risk decreased with less driving and schools closed, so less traffic? My premiums go up every year by about R100 because you say car parts cost more, so why didn’t it decrease these past two months?”

Robyn Farrell, CEO of Telesure Investment Holdings Short-Term Insurance - which includes First for Women, Auto & General, Budget Insurance and Dialdirect - said: “Over the past two months, we have provided premium relief and discounts of up to 20% to those who need it.

“We are also working on a number of products to assist our customers who will be working from home and travelling less, now and in the future.”